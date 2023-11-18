Attack on civilians in Gaza is genocidal: Congress

The Congress on Friday condemned the Israel’s action in Palestine saying that its attack on the civilians are ‘genocidal’ and it is shocking that many influential countries, that choose to speak the language of human rights and justice when convenient, are lending their unstinting support to Israel’s actions which reflects double standards being applied in Ukraine and in Gaza.

“Israel’s actions following Hamas’ condemnable attack on their citizens are genocidal,” Congress General Secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said, in a statement.

Ramesh said that the targeting of civilians, women and children, hospitals and shelters violate the values of humanity and every international norm of war.

He said that after blockading fuel, power, medicines, anesthetics and humanitarian aid for weeks on end, hospitals are now being targeted militarily.

“Even premature infants have been deprived of medical care. This is a horrific and unprecedented development even in times of war. Over 10,000 people have been killed of which more than half are children.