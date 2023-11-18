Jaishankar affirms India’s growing global role

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday referred to key developments in the country, including cashless payments, lunar landings and woman empowerment and emphasised that “this is an India that is more Bharat,” and said that in the last decade, India has nurtured authentic and grounded politics by deepening its Indian democracy. Jaishankar made these remarks in his article for The Economist and said, “The deepening of Indian democracy has also nurtured authentic and grounded politics. While valuing culture and heritage, the embrace of technology and modernity are equally visible in the progress of the last decade. Today’s India is one of cashless payments, of 5G networks, of lunar landings and of digital delivery.”

“It is equally one of women’s political representation and “leaving no one behind”. This is a society that is now more confident, capable and responsive. This is an India that is more Bharat,” he added, EAM Jaishankar also went on to mention India’s G20 presidency and Chandrayaan-3 mission success this year and marked them as signs of rapid post-COVID-19 recovery and robust growth.

He stated, “The Indian g20 presidency witnessed a refocusing on the challenges of growth and development. It was expressed as an action plan to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, a green development pact, reform of international financial institutions, promotion of digital public infrastructure and encouragement of women-led development. Convening a global south gathering was a prelude to ensuring the permanent G20 membership of the African Union.”