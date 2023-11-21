IDF hits 250 Gaza terror targets

Gaza: As part of the IDF’s continuing activities in the Gaza Strip, its aircraft attacked about 250 targets of the terrorist organization Hamas over the past 24 hours.

Among the targets hit were dozens of terrorists, missile launchers and various terrorist infrastructures.

During the night, the fire canopy of the Gaza Division directed a combat helicopter that destroyed a rocket launching station, which launched rockets into the Gush Dan (greater Tel Aviv area) on Sunday. The position was placed near a residential area of a civilian population.

In addition, combat team fighters of the Harel Brigade located a cache of weapons in the home of a Nahkaba terrorist in the Gaza Strip, and a combat team of the 14th Brigade located an anti-tank missile hidden under a baby bed.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has claimed that the terror group is nearing an agreement on a “truce” with Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Times of Israel reported on Tuesday. In a statement posted to Telegram, the Doha-based Hamas politburo head, Haniyeh said that Hamas gave its response to Qatar and other mediators.

“The movement delivered its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators, and we are close to reaching a truce agreement,” CNN quoted Haniyeh as saying.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the families of Israelies being held hostage in Gaza and reiterated his commitment to secure their releases, calling it “a sacred and supreme mission”.

“We will not let up until they are returned, and this is the responsibility of me and the war cabinet,” he said in a statement.

“I listened to the pain of the families. We spoke heart-to-heart. I shared with them as much as I could about the diplomatic, intelligence and operational efforts we are leading around the clock,” Netanyahu said.