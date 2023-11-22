Voters list: GCC to hold special camps

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken a proactive step to ensure the accuracy of the Voters’ List in Chennai Metro City. Special camps are scheduled to be organized on the 25 and 26 November, providing citizens with an opportunity to make corrections to the list. The initiative follows the release of a Draft Voters’ List for the 16 Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Chennai District on the 27th of October. This draft list is available for public scrutiny at various Greater Chennai Corporation zonal offices (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 13) as well as all polling booths. The presence of political parties’ representatives during the release adds a layer of transparency to the electoral process. Citizens who find that their names are missing from the Voters’ List, those who will turn 18 in the coming year, and individuals who have changed their residence are encouraged to obtain the necessary application forms for corrections. These forms, along with identification proofs, including copies of Aadhar Cards, should be submitted to the office of the relevant Voter Registration Officer by the 9th of December. To facilitate the correction process, special camps have been organized at the polling booth centers on the 25th and 26th of November. This provides a convenient avenue for citizens to apply for corrections, ensuring that their voting details are accurate and up-to-date. In addition to the physical camps, citizens have the option to carry out corrections online by visiting the official website. This online accessibility demonstrates the GCC’s commitment to embracing technology to streamline civic processes and make participation more convenient for residents.