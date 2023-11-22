EPS chairs crucial meeting of AIADMK

In a decisive move, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the general secretary of the AIADMK, emphasized the irrevocability of his party’s separation from the BJP during a meeting with district secretaries. The message comes amidst efforts by the ruling DMK to portray the split as mere political theatrics. D. Jayakumar, a prominent AIADMK spokesperson and former Minister, categorically labeled the association with the BJP as “a closed chapter.” Responding to the recent sanction by Governor R.N. Ravi to prosecute two former Ministers, C. Vijayabaskar and B.V. Ramanaa, Jayakumar affirmed that the legal process would determine the innocence of the accused. The AIADMK general secretary underscored the need for party functionaries to actively communicate the finality of the break with the BJP. This indicates a clear attempt to dispel any lingering doubts or speculation surrounding the nature of the political separation. Palaniswami urged party members to ensure fair representation in the party structures at the grassroots level. This inclusivity extends to members of religious communities, individuals who joined from other organizations, as well as women and youth. By emphasizing the importance of diversity within the party, the AIADMK leadership appears committed to creating a broad and representative political platform.