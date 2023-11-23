IOB signs MOU with TAHDCO

Indian Overseas Bank has signed an MOU with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO). The dignitaries present in the meeting were N Kaylvizhi Selvaraj – Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, GoTN, U Mathivanan – Chairman TADHCO, Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar – Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank, K S Kandasamy – MD, TAHDCO, Mohan M – General Manager, Indian Overseas Bank apart from General Managers of TAHDCO of the districts of Tamil Nadu. The MOU was signed by Mohan M, General Manager, Indian Overseas Bank & K S Kandasamy, TAHDCO respectively. The main objective of the MOU is for financing the socially downtrodden people of Scheduled caste in the state of Tamil Nadu for purchase of Agri Land.