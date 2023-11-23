Musk to donate X’s advertising revenue to Gaza, Israel hospitals

Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday (local time) announced that X will donate its revenue from advertising and subscriptions to the war-torn Gaza Strip and hospitals in Israel. “X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising and subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza,” Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), wrote in a post. The move came as Israel continues to battle against Hamas in Gaza, targeting their terror infrastructure. Israeli troops recently raided Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Palestinian enclave. They claimed the hospital was being used as a Hamas command centre, allegations that both the group and hospital staff have denied. A user praised Musk’s decision to donate but asked him how he would ensure the money wouldn’t reach Hamas. Musk responded by saying, “We will track how funds are spent and go through the Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent, regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else.” @@@