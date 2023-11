Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday (23.11.2023) from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm for maintenance work. Villivakkam : Sidco nagar 1 to 10 block, Ammankutti, Nehru Nagar, South & North Jaganathan Nagar, M.T.H Road, Sidco Industrial area, Thiru Nagar, Agathiyar Nagar, Ponvizha Nagar, South High Court Colony, Bharathi Nagar. Supply will be resumed before 02.00 P.M, if the works are completed.

