Stray dog bites 28, Sparks tragedy in Washermenpet

In a shocking incident in the Washermenpet area of Chennai, a lone stray dog went on a rampage, biting at least 28 people, including women and children. The victims, who suffered serious injuries, were rushed to the city's Stanely Medical College and Hospital. The attacks occurred on GA Road in Washermenpet, creating panic among residents in the vicinity. Medical reports indicate that three of the victims experienced category 'III' bites, characterized by deep wounds and the transfer of saliva from the dog to humans. Additionally, 18 individuals sustained category 'II' bites, involving deep scratches from the dog's nails. Concerns have been raised that the stray dog may have been infected with rabies, prompting fear among the affected residents. Eyewitnesses described the horrifying sequence of events, noting that the dog suddenly attacked a group of parents and children walking on GA Road after school hours. The surprise assault led to chaos, with people falling in fear and attempting to escape. Unfortunately, the dog chased down its victims, resulting in injuries to 13 men and 15 women. The panic caused additional harm as elderly individuals and children fell and sustained injuries. In a disturbing turn of events, enraged residents, witnessing the dog's relentless aggression, gathered in large numbers armed with sticks. They cornered the stray dog and, in an act of extreme retaliation, beat it to death on the spot. The incident highlights the intensity of the fear and anger provoked by the unexpected series of attacks. In response to the tragedy, officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation are now taking measures to capture other stray dogs in and around the Washermenpet area, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident raises broader questions about the management of stray animals and the need for community awareness and preventive measures to avoid such tragic events.