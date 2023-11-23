Chennai police register FIR against actor Mansoor Ali Khan over sexist remarks on Trisha

Nungambakkam All Women Police in the city registered an FIR against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for inflammatory comments about actress Trisha Krishnan based on the direction from the National Women’s Commission (NCW). The case has been registered under sections 354A (Sexual harassment) and 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of woman) against the actor. According to reports, the police will interrogate Mansoor Ali Khan soon. Following the furore over Mansoor Ali Khan’s derogatory speech about his ‘Leo’ co-star Trisha, the women’s panel had earlier taken suo moto cognizance on the issue and wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) Tamil Nadu recommending action against Tamil actor Mansoor under 509 of the IPC. @@