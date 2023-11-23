Pa Ranjith demands public apology from Khushbu

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith who is known for making movies like ‘Madras’ and ‘Kaala’ starring superstar Rajinikanth, demanded a public apology from BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar for using the term ‘Cheri language’ which is generally referred to as language used by people living in slums. Actor–politician Khushbu while slamming a DMK supporter over an argument on Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan’s controversy on the micro-blogging site ‘X’ termed the manner in which the DMK supporter replied to her comment as Cheri language (bad (language). “This is what DMK goons do. Use a foul language. But this is what they are taught. To insult a woman. Sorry can’t speak your Cheri language but I would suggest wake up and look what was spoken and action taken. And if DMK does not teach you about laws, then shame on you being a lawyer and shame on your leader for having idiots like you around him. @mkstalin beware of the bunch of fools who are out there to destroy you, She posted on X. Minutes after her tweet, Pa Ranjith who is also identified as a Dalit activist took strong objections to her comments saying that she had insulted Dalit by referring term as the Tamil word for it is “Dalit ghettos” “We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘Cheri language’ by Mrs Khushbu! In Mrs Khushbu’s response to a tweet, she labels the use of foul language to insult women as ‘Cheri language’. Cheri is the Tamil word for Dalit ghettos, the place that has witnessed inter-generational resistance of Dalit women against caste, gender and other forms of oppression. Normalising the ‘colloquial’ use of this term to denote foul and disrespect, within the connotation of profanity disregards the history, culture and lives of the community, Pa Ranjith said he demanded an an unconditional apology from the BJP leader.