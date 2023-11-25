All set for Karthigai Deepam fete tomorrow in Thiruvannamalai

Lord Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai is gearing up for the Grand Deepam Thiruvizha, a spectacular celebration that is set to captivate the hearts of over 5 lakh devotees. The festivities are scheduled to unfold tomorrow, creating an atmosphere of joyous devotion.

The highlight of this sacred event is the Girivalam, a circumambulation around the holy Arunachala hill, which is slated to commence at 3:58 am on Sunday, extending its spiritual embrace until 3:08 am the following morning. Devotees from far and wide are expected to participate in this divine journey.

The district administration has left no stone unturned in ensuring the seamless execution of the festival. Elaborate arrangements have been made, including the lighting of the Barani Deepam in the morning. A fleet of over 2000 buses from various parts of Tamil Nadu is being organized to facilitate the devotees’ pilgrimage.

For the convenience of the pilgrims, special trains will be in operation, with the 06033 train departing from Chennai Beach Station today (Saturday) at 6 pm, reaching Tiruvannamalai at midnight, 12:05 am. The return journey, on train 06034, is scheduled to depart from Tiruvannamalai on Sunday (26 November) at 3:45 am, reaching Chennai Beach Station at 8:05 am.