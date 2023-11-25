Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a flight in a Tejas fighter in Bengaluru, during his visit to state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The Prime Minister was in the city to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facility.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister later shared more pictures from his flight.

He termed the experience “incredibly enriching”, adding, it bolstered his confidence in the country’s indigenous capabilities.

Modi has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and has highlighted as to how his government has boosted their manufacturing in India and also their exports.