Modi offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

The prime minister visited the temple at around 8 am.

“At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians,” said Modi in a post on ‘X’.

The temple priests showered Vedic blessings on Modi. The prime minister arrived at Tirumala on Sunday night.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi at the Reniginta Airport.