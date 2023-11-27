CM unveils statue of VP Singh in city

Chennai: In a solemn ceremony on Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the newly erected statue of former Prime Minister of India, Vishwanath Pratap Singh (VP Singh), marking his death anniversary.

The event took place at the historic Presidency College campus, where political luminaries and family members gathered to pay homage to the late statesman.

Akhilesh Yadav, Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, graced the occasion as the chief guest, adding a distinguished presence to the commemorative event.

The late Prime Minister’s wife, Sita Kumari, and his sons, Abhai Singh and Ajeya Pratap Singh, were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of the event for the Singh family. The solemnity of the occasion was heightened by the presence of those closest to VP Singh, who witnessed the unveiling with a mix of nostalgia.

VP Singh’s tenure as the Prime Minister, from 1987 to 1988, was marked by his commitment to social justice and economic reforms. His initiatives, including the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations, aimed at providing reservations for socially and educationally backward classes, showcased his dedication to inclusive governance.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his address, lauded the contributions of VP Singh and emphasized the enduring relevance of his ideals in today’s political landscape.