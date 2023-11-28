Kim Jong-un votes in local elections

Seoul, Nov 28: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cast his ballot in local elections held over the weekend to pick new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the nation, with voter turnout recorded at almost 100 per cent, state media reported Monday.

Kim visited a polling station set up in South Hamgyong Province on Sunday and voted for candidates who ran in the elections in the region, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).