SC rejects DMK minister Senthil Balaji’s bail plea

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was seeking the bail on health grounds.

The top court was hearing an appeal against an order of the Madras High Court which dismissed his bail plea on October 19, saying he was likely to influence witnesses if enlarged on bail.

After perusing the health reports, an apex court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma said there was nothing serious in his health condition and granted liberty to Balaji to approach the trial court to seek regular bail.