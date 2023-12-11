Flood relief to be distributed within a week: Udhayanidhi

Chennai, Dec 11: In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu, the state government has expedited relief measures to support affected communities. Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin, announced on Sunday, December 10, that the distribution of monetary compensation to flood victims would commence within a week.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families who lost their loved ones in the floods caused by the cyclone. Udhayanidhi explained the compensation distribution process, stating, “The compensation will be distributed within one week based on a token system. The tokens will be given at government ration shops. Once waterlogging and property damage are addressed, tokens will be distributed, and compensation will follow within a week.”

Beyond the ex gratia, the state government has earmarked additional relief measures. A sum of Rs 6,000 will be disbursed to all those affected by the cyclone through Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets. For those who lost their huts, the relief amount stands at Rs 8,000. Paddy cultivators facing over 33% damages due to lift irrigation system disruptions will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare.

In a comprehensive approach, compensation has been allocated for individuals who lost larger cattle, such as cows and buffaloes (Rs 37,500), and those who lost goats (increased to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000). Fishers, who bore the brunt of the cyclone, will receive Rs 50,000 if their boats and fishing nets were fully damaged, and Rs 15,000 for partial damages.

Addressing concerns about the implementation of recommendations from the Thiruppugazh Committee’s interim report, Udhayanidhi defended the government’s actions. He stated, “It is only because we implemented it that despite such heavy rains, power has been restored in three days, and the water has drained as much as it has. The situation would have been worse otherwise.”