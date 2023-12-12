Bhajan Lal Sharma made Rajasthan CM

The BJP today surprised everyone by making Bhajan Lal Sharma the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The decision was taken during the BJP legislative party meeting held in Jaipur this evening in the presence of BJP observers Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey. Sharma is a MLA from Sanganer assembly seat. Sharma is likely to get two deputy chief ministers but the names have not been announced yet.

The BJP registered a historic mandate in Rajasthan in the recent held assembly polls by bagging 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats. Election to the Karanpur seat was not held due to the demise of the Congress candiate.