Parliament security breached as two jump into LS chamber

Lok Sabha witnessed a chaotic scene today when two men jumped into the chamber from the gallery, violating the security measures. One of the man who leaped into the LS chamber from the gallery, was seen jumping over the benches. The House was immediately adjourned due to the disruption. Eyewitnesses said that the intruder not only caused disturbance by shouting slogans but also smoked an unknown substance, raising alarm. The Speaker quickly called for an adjournment, stressing the need to deal with this security lapse.

Delhi Police’s Anti-Terror Unit Special Cell reached parliament to interrogate the people who created ruckus inside. The inspector of the Special Cell is present inside the Parliament with several teams, and will question the people who were taken into custody from inside.