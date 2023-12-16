Stalin holds meeting with DMK MPs

Chennai: In the wake of the recent security in the Parliament and the subsequent suspension of 14 MPs, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a significant meeting at the DMK headquarters.

The meeting, attended by the party’s MPs, aimed to discuss the alarming incident that unfolded just days ago.

The incident, which saw two individuals flinging yellow-colored gas canisters inside the Parliament on Wednesday, triggered a heated response from Opposition parliamentarians. They swiftly demanded a statement from the Home Minister, intensifying the already tense atmosphere within the legislative body.

The fallout from the standoff resulted in the suspension of 14 MPs, a move that has stirred political discussions across the country. Among those suspended is DMK’s prominent leader, Kanimozhi, adding an additional layer of significance to the party’s involvement in the discussions.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to delve into the details of the Parliament attack and the subsequent suspension of MPs during the winter session.

The incident has not only raised concerns about the security of Parliament but has also ignited debates on the appropriate course of action regarding the suspended MPs.