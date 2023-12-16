Welcome words

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis has said there is need for a UN Security Council (UNSC) that is more balanced, more representative, more responsive, more democratic, and more transparent. United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis has said there is need for a UN Security Council (UNSC) that is more balanced, more representative, more responsive, more democratic, and more transparent.

“As President of the General Assembly, I share the view that we need a Council that is more balanced, more representative, more responsive, more democratic, and more transparent,” Francis said while delivering his remarks at the ‘Perspectives on UN Security Council Reforms from Global South Think Tanks – The L-69 UN Security Council Reforms Event’.

He said conflicts are spreading across the globe. “The Security Council – whose primary responsibility is to maintain international peace and security – however, seems caught in a concerning state of paralysis,” he said. He further said that the council with “the unsatisfactory discharge of its crucial mandate, is perceived as falling short of its mandate – consequently, compromising the credibility of the entire UN itself.”