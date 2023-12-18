Heavy rains pound southern districts in TN

In a concerning turn of events, heavy rains have pounded the southern districts of Tamil Nadu since December 17, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents already grappling with the aftermath of a cyclonic circulation. The inclement weather has led to inundation in various areas, particularly in districts such as Kanniyakumari, prompting swift and decisive action from the state government.

Responding to the escalating situation, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed authorities to release surplus water from the Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli into the Kannadian channel. This move, described as a dry run under a river-linking project in southern Tamil Nadu, aims to mitigate the impact of the rising water levels and alleviate the flood risk in vulnerable areas. The Chief Minister has also dispatched ministers to rain-hit districts, assigning them the crucial task of overseeing and actively participating in relief efforts.

One of the critical developments is the surge in the water level of the Vaigai dam, registering a substantial inflow of 17,391 cusecs. As of Monday, the water level reached 66.67 feet, nearing the capacity of 71 feet, prompting authorities to issue the first flood warning to five districts: Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram.