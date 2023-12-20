Governor asks Stalin to drop Minister from Cabinet

Governor RN Ravi has demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin drop K Ponmudi from his cabinet after the Higher Education Minister was convicted in a corruption case, sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon.

The demand is likely to develop into the latest Governor Vs government flashpoint in the southern state; the two sides are locked in conflict in the Supreme Court after the ruling DMK accused Mr Ravi of deliberately delaying clearing bills passed by the state Assembly.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday cited insufficient evidence and set aside a trial court ruling that cleared Mr Ponmudi in a disproportionate assets case, and directed the Minister and his wife appear before the court on Thursday. The trial court had acquitted Mr Ponmudi in its June verdict.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh had taken up the case suo motu.

The DMK has admitted its leader could now lose his Assembly seat and cabinet berth. “But we have options in the Supreme Court,” party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai told reporters.

Ponmudi had earlier also filed an appeal with the Supreme Court but that was dismissed.

The case dates back to the DMK’s earlier government (2006-2011), when he accumulated over ₹ 1.36 crore in assets. It was brought to court by the AIADMK, which after it came to power in 2011.