INDIA bloc holds protest march today from Parliament over suspension of MPs

The Parliamentarians of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Thursday held a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The floor leaders of the INDIA bloc also held a meeting in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The members of the INDIA bloc have also planned a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday against the suspension of its MPs.

A total of 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses of Parliament over the past week after they held protests and raised slogans demanding Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on the December 13 security breach incident.

On Wednesday, the total number of suspended MPs reached 97 in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha.