Twitter down globally: Major outage reported

California, Dec 21: X (Formerly Twitter) users were in for a very confusing state on Thursday as the micro-blogging platform was not showing the timeline or tweets on their feed, thus making them mark that Twitter was down for some reason.

Though, users were able to see some dropdown notifications like who to follow, the timeline of tweets were empty.

Oddly, posting to the site still worked, even if the posts disappeared after a refresh, and accounts followed with notifications turned on still appeared in that feed, along with push notifications for new posts. There was even a Space hosted by New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, with over 800 people discussing the outage despite the inability to see new posts.