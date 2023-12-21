CM visits flood-hit southern districts

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin today visited the flood-hit areas of southern districts including Tuticorin and Tirunelveli and inspected the relief works.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by State Ministers KN Nehru, Geetha Jeevan and MP Kanimozhi.

Meanwhile, Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate ₹2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to enhance initiatives aimed at supporting livelihoods and restoring public infrastructure in the southern districts of the state affected by recent floods.

Stalin, in a memorandum submitted to Modi in Delhi, stated that this immediate relief would facilitate livelihood assistance for those affected and address temporary rehabilitation efforts in districts such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi.

“While a comprehensive assessment of the permanent damage will take time, we request an interim assistance of ₹2,000 crore from the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Fund) to bolster the ongoing efforts for livelihood support and repairs and restoration of the public infrastructure battered by the unprecedented floods,” he said in the memorandum.