K’taka ex-Dy SP’s son detained in Parliament security breach case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the security breach at Parliament on December 13, when two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and released coloured smoke.

The suspects have been identified as Saikrishna Jagali, a software engineer from Bagalkote in Karnataka, and Atul Kulshrestha, a Leftist activist from Orai in Uttar Pradesh.

Jagali, son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in Bagalkote on Wednesday night.

According to official sources, Jagali was a college friend and roommate of Manoranjan D, one of the intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week. Jagali’s sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them. “It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry,” she said. She also claimed that her brother had done “nothing wrong” and that he was just a friend of Manoranjan.