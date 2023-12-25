AIADMK general council tomorrow

Chennai: In a significant development, the Supreme and Madras High Courts recently upheld the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the general secretary of the AIADMK, setting the stage for a crucial general council and executive committee meeting scheduled for December 26.

The meeting, a first of its kind since the legal validation, holds immense importance as the AIADMK prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls just a few months away.

The gathering, set to take place at the Sri Vari Venkatachalapathi Palace Hall in Vanagaram, near Chennai, at 10:35 am, will see EPS engaging in pivotal discussions with the decision-making body and executive committee members. Invitations have been extended to all General Council (GC) and Executive Committee (EC) members, emphasizing the significance of their participation.

EPS, in making the announcement, highlighted that separate invitations have been dispatched to GC and EC members, underlining the importance of their presence. The political atmosphere is rife with anticipation as the AIADMK, a major player in the Dravidian political landscape, convenes this critical meeting shortly after severing ties with the BJP.

The meeting is expected to address various crucial issues, with speculation surrounding key decisions and resolutions. One highly anticipated aspect is the announcement of the party’s alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK’s decision to part ways with the BJP and NDA alliance earlier this year has set the stage for a potential realignment in Tamil Nadu politics.

Sources suggest that the meeting may also witness the passing of resolutions against the ruling DMK government, particularly in response to the recent floods in Chennai and South Tamil Nadu. This move underscores the AIADMK’s stance as an opposition force, with the potential to shape the political discourse in the region.

The rift between Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and AIADMK key leaders, reportedly a significant factor leading to the alliance breakup, adds an intriguing dimension to the unfolding political dynamics. Both BJP and AIADMK leaders have expressed satisfaction over the dissolution of the alliance, indicating a recalibration of political equations in the state.

As the AIADMK assembles for this pivotal meeting, political observers keenly await the decisions and declarations that will emanate from Vanagaram.