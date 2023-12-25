J&K witnessing progress after Art. 370 removal: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that after removal of Article 370, unprecedented progress took place in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the youths of the union territory want to fulfil their dreams by becoming a part of mainstream India.

“But even today, some elements do not want progress due to vested interests,” the President said.

However, President Murmu said, the way the government is investing in infrastructure, technology and education for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, the day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir will present an ideal example of progress.

According to the President’s Secretariat, a youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme ‘Watan ko Jano’ called on Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Addressing the members of the delegation, the President said that the purpose of the ‘Watan ko Jano’ programme is to make them aware of the country’s art, culture, civilisation and development work taking place in the country.

“They must have realized during the tour that we speak different languages, wear different clothes, adopt different lifestyles, but, we are one. This unity is our real strength. We have to strengthen it further,” the President said.