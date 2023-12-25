TN govt has failed to deal with flood situation: Tamilisai

Chennai: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, after visiting flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi, criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, asserting that it has failed to address the crisis effectively.

“The State government should have taken proper precautionary measures. They have handled this situation very badly. The State government has failed to deal with the flood situation,” remarked Governor Soundararajan, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of such calamities.

The affected districts, namely Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari, witnessed heavy rainfall disrupting normal life. Boats and helicopters were deployed for rescue operations, leading to the evacuation of over 10,000 people. The situation has been exacerbated by the effects of climate change, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive disaster preparedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demonstrating concern, reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to inquire about the unfolding crisis.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, conducting inspections in the flood-affected regions, reported that relief and restoration works are underway. However, the toll on human lives is distressing, with 22 casualties in Thoothukudi and 16 in Tirunelveli.