Vijayakanth: A Stalwart in Tamil Cinema

Vijayakanth, born as Vijayaraj Azhagarswami Naidu on August 25, 1952, in Madurai is a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry. His illustrious career spans decades, marked by versatility and a strong screen presence.

Early Life and Entry into Cinema

Vijayakanth’s journey into the world of cinema began in the late 1970s. After completing his education, he ventured into acting with his debut film “Inikkum Ilamai” in 1979. Although the film didn’t create waves, it marked the beginning of a prolific career.

Action Hero & Mass Appeal

Known for his intense action sequences, Vijayakanth carved a niche for himself as an action hero. Films like “Captain Prabhakaran” (1991) and “Ramana” (2002) showcased his ability to command the screen with charisma and strength. His mass appeal and dialogue delivery endeared him to audiences across generations.

Political Stint and Impact on Cinema

Apart from his film career, Vijayakanth has also been active in politics. He founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005 and entered politics with a bang. This dual role of actor and politician brought a unique dimension to his public persona.

Awards and Recognitions

Throughout his career, Vijayakanth received several awards for his contributions to Tamil cinema. His performances in films like “Sattam Oru Iruttarai” (1981) and “Pulan Visaranai” (1990) garnered critical acclaim, earning him accolades.

Later Career and Legacy

In the later years of his career, Vijayakanth continued to be a prominent figure in the industry, exploring different genres and roles. His legacy endures as an influential actor who left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema.

Vijayakanth’s journey in the film industry reflects a remarkable blend of talent, resilience, and a deep connection with his audience. His contributions as an actor and a political figure make him a significant personality in the cultural landscape of Tamil Nadu. Vijayakanth remains an enduring symbol of South Indian cinema.