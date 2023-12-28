Actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passes away

DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 71.

Vijayakanth’s death was confirmed by officials of Miot Hospital, where he was admitted for pneumonia and was treated with ventilator support.

The yesteryear Tamil actor reported difficulty in breathing and diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, his party earlier said in a statement.

He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Before entering politics Vijayakanth was a successful actor, producer and director. He was the founder and president of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Political party and served as a Member of Legislative Assembly twice representing the constituency of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam respectively.

Vijayakanth had the title Puratchi Kalingar (revolutionary artist) in the film industry. He was also known for portraying a patriotic, village do-gooder and dual role acting in his films. He was best known for low-budget films that showcased gravity-defying stunts in which he would single-handedly dispatch his enemies. Most of his films revolved around corruption, honesty and keeping up promises.

He formed the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He formally announced the party’s formation on 14 September 2005 in Madurai. His party contested in all seats in 2006 assembly elections and won one seat contested by him. The DMDK, led by Vijaykanth, proved to be an important player in the 2006 Tamil Nadu assembly election, garnering 10% of the voters and securing 10.1% in this Lok Sabha election. LIn a by-election to Madurai Central assembly constituency, DMDK secured around 17000 votes, which was just 2000 votes less than AIADMK. DMDK was also able to secure a significant number of seats in Local Body elections.