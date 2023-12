Actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on ventilator support at a private hospital in Chennai, according to his party.

On Tuesday, the DMDK said he was admitted to the hospital for a regular health check-up. At the time, the party said Vijayakanth was “healthy” and would return home after the tests.

However, today, the party said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is on ventilator support as he is facing difficulty in breathing.