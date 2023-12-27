Coromandel International Ltd temporarily shut down in Ennore after ammonia gas leak



Tamil Nadu government has ordered to temporarily shutdown of Coromandel International Limited in Ennore after a gas leak from the fertiliser manufacturing facility on Tuesday, officials said.

Tamil Nadu Minister of Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan said that the State government has ordered a temporary shutdown of the facility till further orders

“Coromandel International Limited Industry to be shut till further orders,” he said on Wednesday.

Panic gripped Ennore near Chennai when residents felt a strong smell and an ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe of Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday night. Five persons felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility.

“Ammonia gas leak detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. This was noticed and stopped. The production head says the leak caused a strong smell and five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility. They are fine now,” the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department said after the incident.

According to DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar, “There are no more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People are back home. Medical and police teams are present at the spot.”