4,500 VFX frames in Ayalaan

In a cinematic venture like never before, Sivakarthikeyan is set to grace the silver screens in the sci-fi extravaganza, Ayalaan, directed by R. Ravikumar. The film, which boasts a staggering post-production time of over three years, has paved the way for a visual spectacle with more than 4500 VFX frames—an unprecedented feat in Tamil cinema.

Ayalaan unfolds the tale of an alien’s visit to India, a concept that initially existed as a mere idea when director R. Ravikumar first approached Sivakarthikeyan. From this germ of an idea, the project evolved into a 30-minute script, eventually expanding into a comprehensive one-hour narration, a script book, and beyond.

The ensemble cast features Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, and Banu Priya in pivotal roles, accompanied by the musical brilliance of AR Rahman. Sivakarthikeyan acknowledged the hurdles faced during the film’s making, including the producer’s financial struggles and the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on production schedules.

Despite these challenges, Sivakarthikeyan expressed that the extended timeline worked in their favor, allowing the incorporation of cutting-edge technology. He assured audiences that Ayalaan promises a unique and unparalleled cinematic experience.

The actor shed light on the intricacies of portraying a character without a physical body, emphasizing the adjustment required for the alien’s eye line, which differed significantly from that of a human. The collaborative effort of the cast resulted in a rhythmic process, involving a minimum of two takes for each shot.

As anticipation builds, fans can mark their calendars for January 12, 2024, as Ayalaan is set to hit the screens on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. Sivakarthikeyan’s journey into the realm of extraterrestrial encounters is poised to captivate audiences, offering a glimpse into a cinematic odyssey that transcends the boundaries of conventional storytelling.