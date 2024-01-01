Tight security for Modi’s visit to Tiruchy tomorrow

In a significant development for Tiruchy city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on January 2 to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for a multitude of development projects totaling over Rs 19,850 crore. These projects span the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors, marking a crucial step towards comprehensive infrastructural growth.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Tiruchy International Airport around 10:30 am and will proceed directly to Bharathidasan University, where he will serve as the chief guest at the 38th Convocation ceremony. This academic event highlights the significance of education in the nation’s developmental trajectory.

At a subsequent public program, PM Modi will inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tiruchy International Airport. Costing over Rs 1,100 crore, this two-level international terminal is a significant addition to the state’s aviation infrastructure. It has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually, featuring state-of-the-art amenities for passenger convenience.

The Prime Minister will dedicate multiple railway projects, including the doubling of the 41.4 km Salem–Omalur-Mettur Dam section and the 160 km Madurai–Thoothukudi rail line doubling. Additionally, several projects for rail line electrification will be unveiled during this momentous occasion.

Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi.