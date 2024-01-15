Pongal celebrated in TN with fervour

Harvest festival Pongal was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday, with grand festivities ushering in the Tamil month ‘Thai.’ The famous Avaniapuram jallikattu–the bull-taming festival got underway in Madurai coinciding with the festival. Scores of eager tamers tried to subdue the charging bulls by latching on to their hump.

People across the state ushered in the auspicious Tamil month ‘Thai,’ preparing the sweet dish ‘Pongal,’ made of rice and jaggery to symbolise prosperity.

Many houses were decorated on the occasion and people attired in new dress celebrated the festival with much joy and fervour.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary and state Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK MP Kanimozhi, among others extended their Pongal greetings.