Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra resumes in Manipur

The second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Imphal West in Manipur in the early hours of Monday. The Yatra will be halted in Nagaland at night after commencing from Sekmai, then to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X today and said “Day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began bright and early at 7:30am with the traditional flag hoisting by Seva Dal at the campsite. PCC President of Manipur Keisham Meghachandra hoisted the flag. The yatra will move from Sekmai to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur before finally halting in Nagaland at night.”

Party Social media representative Supriya Shrinate posted on X “Shouting for justice Have geared up against every injustice Will listen to you – on unemployment, inflation, poverty, crime, insecurity And we will find a solution together, unitedly.”