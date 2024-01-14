Annamalai wishes OPS on his birthday 

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes to former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on his 74th birthday on Sunday. In a social media post, Annamalai expressed his regards, acknowledging O Panneerselvam as a senior political leader and extending prayers for his continued service to the people with good health and a long life.

“Birthday greetings to senior political leader and former CM Annan O Panneerselvam. I pray that Annan O Panneerselvam may continue his work for the people with good health and a long life,” Annamalai said in a social media post.