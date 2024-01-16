Thiruvallur Day: Governor rubs cold shoulders with DMK

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi rubbed cold shoulders with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu by posting ancient Tamil poet Thiruvallur clad in Saffron robes in his X page saying “brightest saint of Bharatiya Sanatan tradition” while extending wishes for Thiruvalluvar born day.

Meanwhile, taking an indirect dig at Governor for posting Thiruvalluvar Day wish with a portrait of the saint-poet in a saffron robe, Chief Minister MK Stalin posted his wishes with Valluvar in a white robe.

It may be recalled that Governor RN Ravi was criticised by DMK and its allies earlier after he stated that Thirukkural has been reduced to a book about a ‘code of conduct’. Indirectly hitting at the Dravidian parties, the Governor who has been vocal about his support for Sanatana Dharma, stated that the de-spiritualized Thirukkural has been used by politicians for their vested interests. The governor added that when the renowned scholar GU Pope had translated it, he removed the spiritual aspect of Thirukkural and by people who don’t believe in God.

The Chief Minister today praising the saint, Stalin quoted Thirukkural phrases ‘Pirappokkum Ella Uyirukkum’ and ‘Aran’ as the cornerstones of social justice and family life respectively.

He further said Thiruvalluvar cannot be restricted to a hue.