Modi visits Thriprayar temple in Kerala

Thriprayar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Kerala on a two-day visit to the southern state, graced the sacred grounds of the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s pilgrimage to the Ramaswamy temple in Triprayar holds profound significance, especially as the eagerly awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya draws near.

Nestled in the heart of Kerala, the Triprayar temple stands as a testament to the prominence of Lord Ram as its primary deity. The image of Lord Ram (Triprayar Thevar) mirrors the Chaturbhuja Vishnu form, adorned with four arms bearing symbolic elements—a conch (Panchajanya), a disc (Sudarsana), a bow (Kodanda), and a garland.

Believed to embody both Shaiva and Vaishnava aspects after vanquishing the asura Khara, Sri Rama earned the title of Khara Samhara Moorthy. The portrayal of Rama with a garland in hand hints at the deity’s manifestation of the Trimoorthis, encompassing facets of Brahma, Shiva, and Vishnu.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid his respects at the Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy Temple in Thrissur. Guruvayur Devaswom is a temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan and is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus and often referred to as Bhuloka Vaikuntham (Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth). The PM also took to X and said, “It was early in the morning but people in Guruvayur came in large numbers to bless me. I cherish this warmth and it motivates me to work even harder for the people.”