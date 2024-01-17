India reports 269 new Covid cases, three deaths

India has logged 269 new Covid-19 cases, and as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday there were three deaths in the past 24 hours.

With these deaths, the Covid toll in the country stands at 5,33,420.

The total number of active cases further fell to 2,556 from, while until last week more than 3,000 active cases were recorded.

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the initial outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,22,488.

In a concerning development, the JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron strain has swiftly become the dominant variant in Maharashtra.

JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.