Rahul’s Nyay Yatra enters fifth day

Kohima: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed for its fifth day from Shivsagar, Assam, on Thursday.

Gandhi began his journey from Tuli in Nagaland by bus, arriving in Assam at about 9:45am.

During his address, Gandhi criticized the Assam government, calling it “perhaps the most corrupt government.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Assam.

The Congress has said that it is taking out the yatra as the Centre did not give it an opportunity to discuss people’s concerns in the Parliament.

It stated that the initiative aims to restore the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

The outreach also assumes significance given the party’s recent electoral humiliation in three states, months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At the National Flag handover ceremony in Haluwating, Assam, Gandhi emphasized the yatra’s goal to unite all religions and castes.

“Because we feel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have done a lot of injustice,” he added.

He also highlighted the civil war-like situation in Manipur and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state.