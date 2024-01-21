Ayodhya gears up for grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple

As Ayodhya dons a festive look, anticipation and excitement fill the air for the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will lead the sacred proceedings. The recently unveiled idol, adorned with veiled eyes, underwent various “adhivas” ceremonies, including the meticulous decoration of the structure with flowers sourced from different corners of the country, symbolizing unity and diversity.

The ceremonial rituals have temporarily halted the darshan of the old idol, building suspense for the grand unveiling. The detailed schedule outlines the auspicious event to occur between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm, marking a significant moment in the history of Ayodhya and the nation.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, expressed his joy ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ describing it as a moment of “great happiness” as the deity returns ceremonially to His birthplace. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla is set to commence at 12:30 pm on Monday, adding to the historical significance of the day.

In preparation for the grand temple consecration ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken strategic measures to ensure a seamless experience for visitors. Fifty-one designated parking locations, accommodating a total of 22,825 vehicles, have been identified throughout the city. These areas will be under drone surveillance and are conveniently marked on Google Maps, providing ease of access for attendees.

Special provisions have been implemented for VVIPs, VIPs, and other participants, contributing to a well-organized and well-equipped setup for the monumental occasion. As Ayodhya awaits the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the meticulous preparations underscore the significance of this momentous event in the cultural and religious tapestry of India.