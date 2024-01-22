Modi unveils Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He reached the venue in a chopper. The ceremony began at 12:20 pm.

“The supernatural moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala’s life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram,” the PM said on X.

The eyes of the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, which were covered on the first day of the ritual (January 16), were uncovered. The PM had put kajal on them and then showed a mirror to the idol.

Army chopper showered petals on the temple