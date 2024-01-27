Bopanna creates history: Becomes oldest Grand Slam Champion at Australian Open

In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Rohan Bopanna, paired with Australian partner Matthew Ebden, secured victory in the men’s doubles final at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday. Bopanna, at the age of 43 years and 329 days, etched his name in the record books as the oldest man to ever win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era.

The final showcased intense competition, particularly in the first set, with both pairs engaged in a tightly contested battle. Despite a tie-breaker, Bopanna and Ebden emerged victorious with a 7-6(0) win. The Italians, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, took an early lead in the second set, but the Indo-Australian duo showcased resilience, bouncing back to claim the set 7-5.

Bopanna and Ebden’s journey to the title was marked by their exceptional form at Melbourne Park, where they triumphed in six set deciders, including two super tiebreaks. This victory not only secured their straight Grand Slam final appearance but also mirrored their successful run at the US Open the previous year.

As a result of this historic win, Rohan Bopanna is set to debut as the No. 1 in the ATP Doubles Rankings come Monday, solidifying his status as the oldest player to achieve this milestone in tennis history. With a total of 24 tour-level doubles titles under his belt, Bopanna’s illustrious career has now been crowned with his maiden Grand Slam triumph, adding a significant chapter to his legacy.