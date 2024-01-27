Cong has more leaders than cadres: Annamalai

State BJP president K Annamalai took a swipe at the Indian National Congress (INC), characterizing it as a party with more leaders than active members in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai, on Saturday, referred to a controversial speech by DMK Minister RS Rajakannappan, highlighting the perception that the Congress primarily focuses on securing electoral seats rather than engaging in dedicated grassroots work.

Annamalai remarked, “Congress party in Tamil Nadu has more leaders than cadres and has remained tight-lipped as they’ve always been for a few seats.” He suggested that there appears to be a concerted effort within the INDI Alliance to expose the Congress party, pointing to recent actions by TMC, AAP, and the Janata Dal (United).

In a video shared on social media by Annamalai, DMK Minister RS Rajakannappan criticized the Congress, stating, “As far as the Congress is concerned, they run the party only to get seats. What’s the use of that? They don’t run the party thinking they should work hard or do good for the people. But when elections come closer, they will come. This doesn’t work amongst the people.”