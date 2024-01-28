Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for record ninth time

Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on Sunday after snapping ties with “Mahagathbandhan”.

Alongside Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers

Upon arrival of BJP chief JP Nadda, the people were heard chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and slogans.

After days of speculation, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, his second volte face in less than 18 months. Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, Nitish will now be forming a government with BJP’s support, the oath-taking of which is going to take place shortly.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being “not right” under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.