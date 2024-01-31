BJP swallowing democracy”: Akhilesh Yadav on Chandigarh Mayoral poll

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, alleging the ‘misuse of power’ and ‘rigging the Chandigarh Mayoral poll’ after the ruling party candidate won the poll defeating the INDIA bloc nominee. In a post on X, Yadav accused the BJP of ‘swallowing the democracy’. “The manner in which BJP has misused its power and rigged the elections by putting pressure on the officials, despite not having majority in the Chandigarh Mayor elections, not only the Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of it, but the Honorable Supreme Court, as the guardian of the Constitution, should immediately take cognizance of the same,” Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi.